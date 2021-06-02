Borgata announces opening of American Bar & Grille

ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will open the American Bar & Grille, an MGM Resorts International- and Borgata-owned restaurant, on June 19, the casino said Wednesday.

American Bar & Grille will offer "a sophisticated yet casual dining experience in a warm and welcoming environment," Borgata said in a news release. It will be led by Executive Chef Aram Mardigian and will feature an American-style menu featuring classic grilled fare.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Over the last 25 years, American grilling has seen an evolution in its classic style with preparation and worldly flavor profiles influenced by Japan, Italy, Germany and a melting pot of other cultures,” Mardigian said in a news release. “We seek to incorporate these intricate flavors into our menu, always inspired to play with unique combinations that create memorable dishes.”

Menu highlights include a big eye tuna crudo, house-made sausage, classic dishes like roasted chicken breast and barbecue baby back pork ribs, and a domestic lamb chop dish done "three ways." Various soups, salads and pizzas also will be offered.

The drink menu will include cocktails, wine by the glass and bottle, and a regional craft beer selection from Cape May Brewing, Double Nickel (Pennsauken, Camden County), Yards (Philadelphia) and Spellbound (Mount Holly, Burlington County).