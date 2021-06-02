 Skip to main content
Borgata announces opening of American Bar & Grille
Borgata tips off the NCAA Tournament with socially distanced viewing parties.

ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will open the American Bar & Grille, an MGM Resorts International- and Borgata-owned restaurant, on June 19, the casino said Wednesday.

American Bar & Grille will offer "a sophisticated yet casual dining experience in a warm and welcoming environment," Borgata said in a news release. It will be led by Executive Chef Aram Mardigian and will feature an American-style menu featuring classic grilled fare.

“Over the last 25 years, American grilling has seen an evolution in its classic style with preparation and worldly flavor profiles influenced by Japan, Italy, Germany and a melting pot of other cultures,” Mardigian said in a news release. “We seek to incorporate these intricate flavors into our menu, always inspired to play with unique combinations that create memorable dishes.”

Menu highlights include a big eye tuna crudo, house-made sausage, classic dishes like roasted chicken breast and barbecue baby back pork ribs, and a domestic lamb chop dish done "three ways." Various soups, salads and pizzas also will be offered.

The drink menu will include cocktails, wine by the glass and bottle, and a regional craft beer selection from Cape May Brewing, Double Nickel (Pennsauken, Camden County), Yards (Philadelphia) and Spellbound (Mount Holly, Burlington County).

American Bar & Grille will be located off the north end of the casino floor. Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.

