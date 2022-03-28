Berninger named vice president of human resources.at Borgata

ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has appointed Rick Berninger to the role of vice president of human resources.

Berninger will be responsible for overseeing the resort’s human resources initiatives as he works to improve and streamline critical organizational performance in the areas of employee engagement and guest service, according to Borgata.

“Rick brings over two decades of experience within the hospitality industry to this role, making him an ideal fit for this position,” said Travis Lunn, President & COO of Borgata, in a prepared statement. “I’m looking forward to seeing all that he will accomplish as he continues to help us elevate Atlantic City as the premier East Coast destination for hospitality professionals.”

He’ll also manage talent acquisition and compliance with corporate policies, procedures, and programs.

Most recently Berninger served as Director of Talent Management at The Mirage in Las Vegas where he led the Human Resource function and was instrumental in coaching and driving leaders for results. Prior, he held positions at MGM Grand Detroit, Luxor Hotel & Casino and Primm Valley Casino Resorts.

Berninger holds a degree from Michigan State University. Outside of his traditional work scope, he enjoys participating in multiple MGM Resorts International employee networking groups including EnAble, a group committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations for qualified talent individuals with disabilities, and the Veterans group. Once settled, Berninger plans to be active in the local Atlantic City community.

“I am thrilled to relocate to Atlantic City and explore all that this vibrant destination has to offer,” said Berninger in a prepared statement. “It's an honor to join the incredibly talented Borgata team and I can’t wait to jump right in.”