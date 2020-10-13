Bally's name and logo to stay with casino in Atlantic City

It looks as if the Bally’s name will stay on a casino in Atlantic City.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings announced Tuesday it was purchasing the Bally’s brand previously owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc. and would rebrand most of its properties under the name and logo.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the New York Post reported that hedge-fund invester Soo Kim, who owns Twin River, paid $20 million for the rights.

Twin River agreed in April to purchase Bally’s Atlantic City for $25 million in a deal that’s expected to be approved by the end of the year.

Twin River all in on returning Bally's to prominence in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. may not be a familiar name to some casino…

The company owns and manages nine other casinos — two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos and a horse racetrack in Colorado.

As part of the deal, Caesars Entertainment retained the naming rights to its Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino property.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.