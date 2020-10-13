Bally's name and logo to stay with casino in Atlantic City

Total gaming revenue at Bally’s ($191.9 million) declined by 9.1 percent in 2018.
It looks as if the Bally’s name will stay on a casino in Atlantic City.
Twin River Worldwide Holdings announced Tuesday it was purchasing the Bally’s brand previously owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc. and would rebrand most of its properties under the name and logo.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the New York Post reported that hedge-fund invester Soo Kim, who owns Twin River, paid $20 million for the rights.
Twin River agreed in April to purchase Bally’s Atlantic City for $25 million in a deal that’s expected to be approved by the end of the year.
The company owns and manages nine other casinos — two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos and a horse racetrack in Colorado.
As part of the deal, Caesars Entertainment retained the naming rights to its Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino property.
Bally's Park Place
Bally's Grand (Bally's Park Place) opens Dec. 29, 1979. The Casino Control Commission denies a license to Bally Manufacturing Corp. Chairman William T. O'Donnell because of his business dealings with an alleged organized-crime figure.
DENNIS.29992
The old Dennis Hotel next to Bally;s Park Place is being painted so it matches the Wild Wild West Casino decor Wednesday, April 28, 1999 in Atlantic City
casino
Motorists enter the Bally's Park Place parking garage in Atlantic City, Friday, May 5, 2006, for Casino drive-in market affected by high gas prices.
strike
Local 54 members walk the picket line next to Bally's Park Place. Sat. 10/2/04
PICKET.62552
Nasir Uddin a slot attendant hands out flyers in front of entrance to Bally's Park Place Atlantic City on the boardwalk Thursday, July 5, 2001.
Historic rolling chairs
Ramon Despiaumolino, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, waits for passengers outside Bally's Park Place with his rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Nov. 26, 1989
Historic rolling chairs
Mike DeCorvallo, of Wildwood, waits for passengers outside Bally's Park Place with his rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Nov. 26, 1989
BALLY
The front of the new addition at Bally's Park Place on Pacific Ave in AC. Wed 5/20/98
SIGNCHANGE
Norman Dee, of Norman Dee Associates, wipes off the lettering on the new corporate name change from Bally's Park Place to Caesar's Entertainment at the human resource center, off Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Monday 1/5/04. At left is Jill Landgraf, a recruitment manager who works inside.
WILD WEST.1186
Blackjack players try their luck in one of the western rooms at the Wild, Wild West Casino at Bally's Park Place for the soft opening to the public July 1, 1997 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Corzine
Assemblyman Jim Whelan,right and New Jersey Gov. Jon S. Corzine, left addressed the media during a press conference held on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in front of Bally's Park Place Friday, Oct 5, 2007. ( PHOTO BY EDWARD LEA / THE PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY )
Corzine
Assemblyman Jim Whelan,left and New Jersey Gov. Jon S. Corzine, right addressed the media during a press conference held on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in front of Bally's Park Place Friday, Oct 5, 2007. ( PHOTO BY EDWARD LEA / THE PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY )
restaurant gala
Chefs from the Atlantic Community College prepare food for the Restaurant Gala, sponsored by Atlantic City Magazine at Bally's Park Place in Atlantic City March 20, 1985
snow storm friday
A rolling chair operator past by Bally's Park Place Casino as he rolls down the Atlantic City Boardwalk Friday, Feb 5, 2010.
BALLYBRIDGE.72274
Ironworkers lift pieces of the new two-story bridge that connects Bally's Park Place and the Claridge Casino Hotel off Pop Lloyd Boulevard, in Atlantic City, Monday 1/28/02.
BALLYBRIDGE.72277
Ironworkers work on the new two-story bridge that connects Bally's Park Place and the Claridge Casino Hotel off Pop Lloyd Boulevard, in Atlantic City, Monday 1/28/02.
WINDOWWASH.32317
Tues. 6/15/99 Three Window washers at BallyÕs Park Place tower create pattern on side of structure. Atlantic City
RAIN
A window washer works in the morning drizzle at Bally's Park Place in Atlantic City. Tues. 8/5/03 Fog and rain in area today.
BALLYSSPA
Whirlpool area. Tues. 1/28/2003 1:30 PM At The Shore story about the best kept secrets of Atlantic City - The Spa at Bally's Park Place. Models Melissa Swire and Joe Barrett.
EZPAY.54513
Tony Sicari, vice president of IGT, demonstates an EZ Pay slot machine at AC Coin and Slot, in Pleasantville, Monday 1/15/01. International Game Technology of Reno, Nev., the world's largest slot machine company, is preparing to introduce a coinless slot system, called EZ Pay, at Bally's Park Place. Gamblers would receive a bar-coded voucher when they go to cash out their winnings. The voucher could be redeemed for cash or inserted in another slot machine
Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather, middle walks the Atlantic City Boardwalk after his press conference to hype his fight with WBC super lightweight champion Arturo Gatti, at Bally's Park Place Casino & Hotel, Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, June 23, 2005. Arturo ÒThunder Ò Gatti World Super Lightweight Championship against Floyd Mayweather Saturday, June 25, 2005 in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall.
BOXING
Zab Judah works on his hand speed in the ring during workout at Traymore Ballroom, Bally's Park Place in Atlantic City Tuesday, Dec 9, 2003 before the big eight title fights at Boardwalk Hall Saturday, Dec 13, 2003.
LIFERS PORT
Dolores Sannino, left, and Myra Kepley display two of their new reusable scorecards at Bally's Park Place.
WILD WEST.1186
Blackjack players try their luck in one of the western rooms at the Wild, Wild West Casino at Bally's Park Place for the soft opening to the public July 1, 1997 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Lopez vs. Roman
Danny Roman, right, handed Adam Lopez his first loss Friday night at Bally’s Atlantic City.
Ballys Toys for Tots
Ballys Toys for Tots
Bally's Toys for Tots
Tattoo
The 13th Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held at Bally’s Hotel & Casino Sunday Nov. 6, 2016, show casing art and ink of tattoo artist from around the region and in the city by the sea. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Tattoo
The 13th Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held at Bally's Hotel & Casino Sunday Nov. 6, 2016, show casing art and ink of tattoo artist from around the region and in the city by the sea. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Tattoo
Jordan Ocello of White Lotus Tattoo in Toms River, performs his tatto artistry on Bryan Peraino of Toms River, during the tattoo expo at Bally’s. The 13th Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held at Bally’s Hotel & Casino Sunday Nov. 6, 2016, show casing art and ink of tattoo artist from around the region and in the city by the sea. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Tattoo
Duffy Fortner of Culver County Maryland, tattoos a butterfly on Gina Zegarelli of Yorktown New York, during the tattoo expo. The 13th Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held at Bally's Hotel & Casino Sunday Nov. 6, 2016, show casing art and ink of tattoo artist from around the region and in the city by the sea. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Tattoo
Duffy Fortner of Culver County Maryland, tattoos a butterfly on Gina Zegarelli of Yorktown New York, during the tattoo expo. The 13th Atlantic City Tattoo Expo was held at Bally's Hotel & Casino Sunday Nov. 6, 2016, show casing art and ink of tattoo artist from around the region and in the city by the sea. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Tattoos
Though the 13th Atlantic City Tattoo Expo at Bally’s Hotel & Casino was not help on Friday the 13th (it occurred Nov. 8, 2016), getting a tattoo has become a Friday the 13th ritual for some.
