 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bally's name and logo to stay with casino in Atlantic City
0 comments

Bally's name and logo to stay with casino in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
Bally's Atlantic City

Total gaming revenue at Bally’s ($191.9 million) declined by 9.1 percent in 2018.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/

It looks as if the Bally’s name will stay on a casino in Atlantic City.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings announced Tuesday it was purchasing the Bally’s brand previously owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc. and would rebrand most of its properties under the name and logo.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the New York Post reported that hedge-fund invester Soo Kim, who owns Twin River, paid $20 million for the rights.

Twin River agreed in April to purchase Bally’s Atlantic City for $25 million in a deal that’s expected to be approved by the end of the year.

The company owns and manages nine other casinos — two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos and a horse racetrack in Colorado.

As part of the deal, Caesars Entertainment retained the naming rights to its Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino property.

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News