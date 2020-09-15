ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will vote Tuesday whether to grant a land-use variance that would split off the Wild Wild West concept and parking garage structure from Bally's Atlantic City ahead of the casino's impending sale to Twin River Worldwide Holdings.
Bally's current owner, Caesars Entertainment Inc., will retain the Wild Wild West and adjoining space, including the William Hill Sportsbook, and will incorporate it into Caesars Atlantic City. The parking garage will be sold with Bally's to Twin River, a Rhode Island-based gaming operator who agreed to purchase the gambling parlor for $25 million.
The application before the CRDA is seeking minor subdivsion approval and variance relief. The application does not require construction or structural changes to any of the affected facilities.
The Bally's deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to Twin River executives.
Caesars — a newly formed company after a multi-billion dollar merger between Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. — currently operates four of Atlantic City's nine casinos: Bally's, Caesars, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City. The company also owns a minority stake in sports betting operator William Hill, which now controls four of Atlantic City's eight retail sports books.
Twin River said it intends to construct a new sportsbook inside Bally's as part of a larger capital expenditure program, following the sale.
The CRDA public meeting begins at 2 p.m.
