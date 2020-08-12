ATLANTIC CITY — The impact of the state's restrictions on the city's casinos was evident in July's industry report as total gaming revenue was down more than 23% compared to last year.
Atlantic City's casinos reported just shy of $248.7 million in total gaming revenue last month, a significant decrease from July 2019's $323.3 million, according to figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. Casino win — revenue generated from slot machines and table games — was $147.4 million in July, down from $277 million reported during the same month in 2019.
Two factors contributed to the industry's decreased gaming revenues in July: the market's highest-performing casino was only operational for nine days and all of the city's gambling halls were negatively impacted by the state's prohibitions against indoor dining, smoking and alcoholic beverage service.
After a nearly four-month shut down due to the novel coronavirus, Atlantic City's nine casinos were permitted to reopen July 2. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa elected to forego reopening at that time because of the state's restrictions and, instead, resumed activity on July 23 after reorganizing its dining options.
Casino Control Commission Chairman James Plousis said 2019 and 2020 were "not reasonably comparable" and also noted that COVID-19 related travel restrictions affected July's results. Still, Plousis remained optimistic about the Atlantic City market.
"Visitors are again enjoying the playground by the sea that is Atlantic City," he said in a statement Wednesday. "While public health remains a concern, the tourism and gaming sector has started on the road to recovery. I know that Atlantic City is resilient and, given time, it will rebound."
The big winner in July was Ocean Casino Resort, the only property to report an increase in casino win. Ocean's $23.6 million casino was a 23.1% increase over the $19.2 million reported last year and good enough for second in the market, behind only Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's $24.6 million.
Last year, Ocean's reported casino win placed them seventh in the market, only ahead of the much-smaller Resorts Casino Hotel and the under-performing Bally's Atlantic City. The property also reported gains in online gaming and sports wagering revenue, resulting in an increase of 30.3% in total gaming revenue ($26.3 million) for the month.
Ocean CEO Terry Glebocki said last month's results are "indicative of the momentum Ocean has created," and credited her team's ability to work within the state's restrictions.
"We’ve been continually adapting and expanding our offerings, staying within state protocols, to offer our guests the experience they deserve," Glebocki said. "These are challenging operating conditions, but I am very pleased that we were able to create an environment where our guests feel comfortable."
