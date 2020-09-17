Two pieces of legislation aimed at providing some measure of financial relief for a struggling Atlantic City casino industry hit hard by the coronavirus went in different directions Thursday morning.
The Assembly Appropriations Committee unanimously cleared a bill, A4022/S2257, that allows casinos and racetracks to deduct a portion of sports betting revenue taxes, while holding another proposed bill, A4032/S2400, that would provide both permanent and temporary tax breaks to Atlantic City's gambling parlors.
The 11-member committee approved legislation permitting casinos and racetracks to deduct promotional gaming credits from gross sports betting revenue above certain thresholds from being taxed. The bill allows for the operators to deduct gross revenue above $12 million (online/mobile) and $8 million (in-person/retail) generated from either free or promotional wagers used by customers.
Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, D-Essex, the bill's primary sponsor and a former Atlantic City casino executive, said the state's casinos and racetracks "have suffered significant losses due to necessary closures and restrictions during this pandemic."
"At a time when many of these businesses are struggling to stay afloat and keep their workers employed, we need to help relieve any undue burden on the industry," Caputo said in a news release. "This bill will allow these businesses to deduct revenue from free wagering credits given out to entice new players. It’s only fair casinos and racetracks be taxed on their actual sports wagering revenue and not a larger, inaccurate number that would increase taxes owed to the state."
The state Assembly Appropriations Committee will consider two pieces of legislation Thursday…
Casino-related taxes and fees are allocated to a variety of state programs and agencies, but a bulk of the money goes to the Casino Revenue Fund. The fund is statutorily mandated to be used for programs benefiting seniors and the disabled.
A financial estimate of the proposed bill conducted by the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services concluded that funding to the CRF would be reduced but could not determine an amount. OLS further stated, "For each $1 million in promotional gaming credits that a (casino or racetrack) permit holder can deduct against gross revenue because of this bill, the state revenue loss would be roughly $100,000 to $150,000" when accounting for the two different tax rates applied to internet/mobile and retail sports betting.
The bill requires the state Division of Gaming Enforcement to provide regulations to ensure the deductions from promotional gaming credits do not result in a negative fiscal impact to the CRF or the state's General Fund.
Atlantic City's finances also would be impacted by the proposed bill because of the casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, legislation. The amount of taxes paid to the city by the nine casinos is directly tied to the industry's annual gross gaming revenue. Any reduction in reported gross gaming revenue would lessen the amount paid to Atlantic City.
The bill held Thursday by the Assembly committee was passed by the state Senate in June with amendments that reduced both the time and scope of any proposed tax breaks for the casino industry.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved a request Tuesday to …
Steve Callender, regional president of Caesars Entertainment Inc. and president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, said after being closed for nearly four months (March 16 to July 2), the industry is hurting. Prior to the mandatory shutdown, Atlantic City's casinos had reported 21 consecutive months of year-over-year gaming revenue growth. The industry reported a $112 million operating loss during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the shutdown.
Callender characterized this year as a "critical" time in the industry's history and said he believed the tax incentives would make a difference.
"We need it because we want to get back to the numbers that we were achieving before and would like to be at," Callender said. "We'd like to bring more team members back to work, which is important to us."
No explanation was given Thursday as to why the bill was pulled, but it is expected that the legislation will be further amended to include racetracks.
A third piece of COVID-19 emergency legislation that would require the state Treasury to extend interest-free loans to casino operators has been stalled since June.
Bally's Atlantic City
$78,764.60
Won Aug. 18 on TRIPLE PLAY POKER
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
$100,000
Won Aug. 28 on Wheel of Fortune.
$76,048.35
Won Aug. 20 on Happy Lantern
$90,785.21
Won Aug. 16 on Happy Lantern
$116,998.79
Won Aug. 7 on Duo Fu Duo Cai-Diamond Eternity
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
$133,143.73
Won Aug. 29 on Dollar Storm MSP / Ninja Moon.
$250,000
Won Aug. 1 on Double Gold
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
$51,792.73
Won Aug. 22 on Triple Player Joker Poker
Ocean Casino Resort
$50,000
Won Aug. 27 on POKER
Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,431.26
Won Aug. 19 on Triple Play Poker
Online betting
$51,000
Won Aug. 26 on Double Ruby on BORGATACASINO.COM
$50,050
Won Aug. 25 on Smokin 77 on PLAYMGM.COM
$50,460
Won Aug. 24 on MGM Grand Millions on PLAYMGM.COM
$53,380
Won Aug. 24 on Pyramid - Quest for Immortality on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$64,320
Won Aug. 23 on BerryBurst MAX on PLAYMGM.COM
$50,000
Won Aug. 23 on Jackpot Jester Wild Nudge H5:70410 on CAESARSCASINO.COM
$57,050
Won Aug. 23 on Cleopatra Gold 94 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$63,050
Won Aug. 23 on Cleopatra Gold 94 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$104,137.54
Won Aug. 23 on Mercy of the Gods on WWW.MOHEGANSUNCASINO.COM
$164,647.32
Won Aug. 22 on Divine Fortune on WWW.HARDROCKCASINO.COM
$250,000
Won Aug. 21 on Double Ruby on BORGATACASINO.COM
$50,000
Won Aug. 19 on Draftkings Blackjack Now on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM
$57,650.48
Won Aug. 18 on Divine Fortune on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$228,105
Won Aug. 18 on Lock It Link Night Life on WWW.OCEANONLINECASINO.COM
$119,699.56
Won Aug. 18 on Divine Fortune on WWW.RESORTSCASINO.COM
$65,022.36
Won Aug. 14 on Mercy of the Gods on BORGATACASINO.COM
$50,000
Won Aug. 14 on Monopoly Grand Hotel on WWW.OCEANONLINECASINO.COM
$88,455.53
Won Aug. 13 on Divine Fortune on PLAYSUGARHOUSE.COM
$53,460
Won Aug. 12 on Zeus 2 96 on WWW.RESORTSCASINO.COM
$72,002
Won Aug. 12 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM
$110,775
Won Aug. 12 on WMO: Zeus 2 96 on WWW.RESORTSCASINO.COM
$307,735.01
Won Aug. 11 on Divine Fortune on PLAYSUGARHOUSE.COM
$96,720
Won Aug. 9 on China Shores on BORGATACASINO.COM
$52,925.79
Won Aug. 9 on Divine Fortune on NJ.UNIBET.COM
$5,133,579
Won Aug. 9 on Divine Fortune on NJ.UNIBET.COM
$51,660
Won Aug. 9 on Cleopatra on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM
$54,100
Won Aug. 8 on Narcos on PALACASINO.COM
$112,266
Won Aug. 8 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM
$57,170
Won Aug. 7 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM
$72,150
Won Aug. 7 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on WWW.DRAFTKINGS.COM
$54,816
Won Aug. 6 on Bonanza on PLAYMGM.COM
$50,000
Won Aug. 4 on Wheel of Fortune ON TOUR on BORGATACASINO.COM
$100,000
Won Aug. 4 on Slingo XXXtreme on BORGATACASINO.COM
$200,440
Won Aug. 4 on Capital Gains on PLAYSUGARHOUSE.COM
$59,260.72
Won Aug. 3 on Divine Fortune on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$128,100
Won Aug. 3 on Triple Diamond on PLAYSUGARHOUSE.COM
$56,576.53
Won Aug. 2 on Divine Fortune on BORGATACASINO.COM
$70,894.67
Won Aug. 2 on Grand Spinn Superpot Touch on BETFAIRCASINO.COM
$75,838.26
Won Aug. 2 on Mercy of the Gods Touch on BETFAIRCASINO.COM
$78,904.91
Won Aug. 1 on Bonanza on BORGATACASINO.COM
$57,561.45
Won Aug. 1 on WSOP bracelet Event #31 - No Limit Hold'em Championship on WSOP.COM
$76,748.60
Won Aug. 1 on WSOP bracelet Event #31 - No Limit Hold'em Championship on WSOP.COM
$192,073.47
Won Aug. 1 on WSOP bracelet Event #31 - No Limit Hold'em Championship on WSOP.COM
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.