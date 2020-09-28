A man fell and died inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A 30-year-old Rochester, N.Y. man fell to his death on early Monday morning from the second floor to the lobby floor inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino here, the police said.
At 4:10 a.m, patrol officers responded to the Hard Rock Hotel for a report of a man who fell from the second level on to the lobby floor, according to news released Monday by Lt. Kevin Fair.
Officers arrived to find security personnel performing CPR, Fair said.
Medical personnel arrived and provided treatment, however, the man was pronounced deceased on scene, Fair said.
Detectives conducted an investigation and determined the man was attempting to climb over a divider when he fell, he said.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the police's criminal investigations section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411), Fair said. Begin the text with ACPD.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is closed, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.