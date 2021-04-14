Casino association selects first female president

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Association of New Jersey has selected Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort, to serve as president of the trade organization, it announced Wednesday.

Glebocki is the first female president in CANJ history and the first woman to serve as CEO of Ocean, CANJ officials said in a news release.

Glebocki’s new position brings more exposure to the high number of women in leadership roles in the resort.

Three of the city’s nine casinos are run by women.

“I am proud of my fellow female executives who are paving the way for other talented women to join the leadership ranks, further transforming the gaming industry into a more diverse and dynamic workplace,” Glebocki said in a statement. “I am looking forward to being at the helm during this challenging yet exciting time for our industry.”

Glebocki succeeds Steve Callender, who retired last month after nearly 43 years in the gaming industry.