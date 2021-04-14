 Skip to main content
Casino association selects first female president
Terri Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort, talks how New Year's Eve 2021 will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Association of New Jersey has selected Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort, to serve as president of the trade organization, it announced Wednesday.

Glebocki is the first female president in CANJ history and the first woman to serve as CEO of Ocean, CANJ officials said in a news release.

Glebocki’s new position brings more exposure to the high number of women in leadership roles in the resort.

Three of the city’s nine casinos are run by women.

“I am proud of my fellow female executives who are paving the way for other talented women to join the leadership ranks, further transforming the gaming industry into a more diverse and dynamic workplace,” Glebocki said in a statement. “I am looking forward to being at the helm during this challenging yet exciting time for our industry.”

Glebocki succeeds Steve Callender, who retired last month after nearly 43 years in the gaming industry.

“I am privileged and honored to succeed Steve Callender as the next president of the Casino Association of New Jersey. Steve successfully led our organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are grateful for the strength and leadership he has shown in these unprecedented times,” Glebocki said. “I am thrilled to lead the CANJ forward as we work to help Atlantic City and the region recover from this devastating pandemic and continue the ongoing revitalization of this world-class destination resort.”

Glebocki also has 30 years of financial management experience, serving as chief financial officer of Ocean and Tropicana Entertainment Inc. in the past.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

