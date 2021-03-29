Cape May-Lewes Ferry experiences delays due to wind

Two Monday departures for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will not sail due to weather conditions, officials said.
High winds have forced the 10:30 a.m. Cape May and 12:15 p.m. Lewes departures to remain docked.
Staff will continue to monitor the conditions and it's anticipated that all other departures will sail as scheduled, according to an announcement on social media.
