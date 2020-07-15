CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — There is a new member of the zebra family at the Cape May County Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.
A female foal was born Monday night to zebras Ziggy and Greta, according to a news release from the zoo.
Both mother and foal are healthy and doing well, but veterinarians and zookeepers are keeping their distance and a watchful eye on the pair, officials said.
The zoo is home to three zebras that live in the Savannah section of the zoo and roam the zebra yard freely during the day, according to the release. Ziggy and her foal are already out and about.
"After the past few months, dealing with the impact of COVID-19 and the closing of the Parks and Zoo, it's a great pleasure to deliver some good news and announce the arrival of the zebra foal," said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison of the parks and zoo.
Zebra foals can run within an hour of birth, according to the release. Veterinarians were watching for the delivery, as gestation is about one year, between 345 and 390 days, and nearly 50% of wild calves are lost due to predation.
The zoo has one male and two female zebras, officials said. Ziggy, the stallion, was born in Michigan in 2012 and came to the zoo in 2018, while Gracie was born at the zoo on June 10, 2003, and Greta was born at the zoo on June 22, 2000.
A group of zebras is called a zeal or a dazzle, according to the release.
Zebras are not considered endangered and they have no major threats, but habitat loss and over hunting have led to localized declines, officials said. While not specifically protected, they are common in many national parks such as Kruger National Park, which is protected.
"The Zoo staff is planning to conduct a naming contest and the public will be encouraged to enter and help name the new addition,” Hayes said. “I encourage residents and visitors alike to come out and enjoy the parks and zoo and meet our new arrival. The Cape May County Zoo is one of the biggest attractions that appeal to visitors of all ages. Our zoo staff is doing a tremendous job caring for the animals and grounds. Our award-winning zoo is AZA and ZAA accredited and well known throughout the state and beyond.”
The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the summer months, while the park is open from 7 a.m. until dusk, according to the release. The park and zoo are free, but donations are accepted and greatly appreciated.
For the protection of staff, guest and animals, masks, or face coverings are required at the zoo for visitors over the age of two, according to the release.
