Cape May County Zoo adds new female zebra to herd 'harem'

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A one-and-one-half-year-old female Grant’s Zebra is the Cape May County Zoo's latest resident, zoo officials said Sunday.

Lydia came to the Cape May County Zoo from the Como Park Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is joining the herd as an additional harem mate for “Ziggy” — the zoo's only stallion.

She is the fourth female to join the herd, with Gretta, Gracie and Zuri.

The zoos said zebras are social animals, with smaller harems consisting of one stallion, a few mares and their offspring.

The smallest of the seven subspecies of African Plains Zebra, Grant's Zebras are facing population declines because of habitat loss and civil war, according to the zoo.

In zoos they live about 40 years, and in the wild up to 20 years.

"Lydia’s arrival at the Cape May County Zoo is part of the Species Survival Program (SSP) and her breeding success will be a small but crucial contribution to the future of her species," said Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian.

Lydia and the herd are located in the savanna area of the zoo, which covers approximately 57 acres that is accessible to visitors by a raised boardwalk.