CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A preliminary investigation is underway into a police incident that took place between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue in Wildwood, according to information released Monday by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
There is a video circulating on Twitter that appears to show a Wildwood police officer punching a man who is already down on the ground.
The objective of the preliminary investigation is to determine whether the actions of the arresting officer or officers potentially violated the use of justifiable force to effect an arrest or any related criminal statutes, said Jeffrey H. Sutherland, the Cape May County prosecutor, in a written statement.
“We are asking that any member of the general public, who has video or photographic footage of the events, please contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Professional Standards Unit, at 609-465-1135,” Sutherland said.
Wildwood Mayor Mayor Pete Byron said Monday that on advice from the city solicitor as well as not having sufficient information, he cannot comment on the incident at this time other than to say that the incident has been referred to the county Prosecutor’s Office for investigation.
“I will have no further comment until the investigation is final,” Byron said.
This is not the first time there has been a video of a violent between the police and a member of the public in Wildwood.
WILDWOOD — A woman who was knocked down and hit by police on the beach while being arrested …
In 2018, Emily Weinman, 22, of Philadelphia, was knocked down and hit by police on the beach while being arrested for refusing to give her last name.
In October, Weinman filed suit in U.S. District Court in Camden, alleging she was “brutally and senselessly assaulted” by police in front of her 18-month daughter on Memorial Day weekend in 2018.
Weinman’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean of the Bonjean Law Group of Brooklyn, New York, said Monday the case is ongoing and is currently in the discovery phase. The lawsuit names Officers Thomas Cannon and Robert Jordan and Lt. Kenneth Gallagher in the suit, along with the city.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.