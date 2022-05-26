Cape May announces Memorial Day weekend beach coverage

CAPE MAY — City lifeguards staff several beaches for Memorial Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Those beaches are as follows:
- Third Avenue
- First Avenue
- Grant Street
- Jackson Street
- Ocean Street
- Howard Street
- Queen Street
- Philadelphia Avenue
- Hughes Street
- Wilmington Avenue
Updates about Cape May Beaches can be found on the city's Facebook page or can be obtained by calling Cape May Beach Patrol Headquarters, at (609) 884-9520.
