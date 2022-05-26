 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May announces Memorial Day weekend beach coverage

Cape May lifeguard boat.jpg

Cape May lifeguards work at a lifeguard stand in 2019.

 Press archives

CAPE MAY — City lifeguards staff several beaches for Memorial Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. 

Those beaches are as follows:

  • Third Avenue
  • First Avenue
  • Grant Street
  • Jackson Street
  • Ocean Street
  • Howard Street
  • Queen Street
  • Philadelphia Avenue
  • Hughes Street
  • Wilmington Avenue

Updates about Cape May Beaches can be found on the city's Facebook page or can be obtained by calling Cape May Beach Patrol Headquarters, at (609) 884-9520.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Related to this story

Most Popular

