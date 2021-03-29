Capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, large venues, to increase

"Based on discussions with our large venues we know that at 20% capacity, our venues can still ensure that all groups remain 6 feet apart in all directions," Murphy said. "This means we can safely take this step and welcome more fans into our arenas."

Despite the increases, Murphy emphasized that mask wearing and social distancing is still crucial.

The state reached a new milestone with COVID-19 vaccines Monday, surpassing 4 million doses administered since December.

According to Commissioner of Health Dr. Judy Persichilli, 2.6 million people have received their first dose and 1.4 million people are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, there were 3,174 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, according to Murphy.

The state's positivity rate has remained at 1.10 for the last five days.

Persichilli said there are 575 reports of variant strains of COVID-19, the majority being the U.K. strain B117.

When asked about the uptick in cases, Murphy pointed to a few likely causes.

"Why are the numbers going up? I think there's some amount of fatigue, the variants and we don't have the weather that we need yet," Murphy said. "Part of the reason why we're opening up outside gathering limits, we want to push people outdoors ... we just are not in the position that a lot of the states in the south are that they can conduct a lot of their lives outside. And our density, which we've been saying all along."

