Capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, large venues, to increase

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the capacity limits for outdoor gatherings and large venues will be loosened once again.
Effective Friday, outdoor gathering limits will increase from 50 people to 200 people, Murphy said during a press briefing. On March 11, Murphy increased outdoor gathering limits from 25 to 50 people.
Religious services, political activities, weddings, funerals and memorial services that are conducted outdoors will continue to be uncapped.
The general indoor capacity limit will remain the same at 25 people, Murphy said.
"The reason we are increasing the outdoor limit is that as the weather gets warmer, we are urging everyone to engage in social activities outside whenever possible," Murphy said. "We know this virus is many times more transmissible indoors ... than it is outdoors so any type of larger gathering is safer for everyone if it can be held outside."
Additionally, Murphy announced that the state would lower its threshold seating capacity for venues to be considered a large venue to 2,500, down from 5,000.
The capacity limits for large venues will also increase Friday with indoor capacity increasing to 20%, up from 10%, and outdoor capacity going to 30% from 15%.
Murphy said the expansion is able to happen because large venues can still uphold COVID-19 guidelines with the increased capacity.
"Based on discussions with our large venues we know that at 20% capacity, our venues can still ensure that all groups remain 6 feet apart in all directions," Murphy said. "This means we can safely take this step and welcome more fans into our arenas."
Despite the increases, Murphy emphasized that mask wearing and social distancing is still crucial.
The state reached a new milestone with COVID-19 vaccines Monday, surpassing 4 million doses administered since December.
According to Commissioner of Health Dr. Judy Persichilli, 2.6 million people have received their first dose and 1.4 million people are fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, there were 3,174 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, according to Murphy.
The state's positivity rate has remained at 1.10 for the last five days.
Persichilli said there are 575 reports of variant strains of COVID-19, the majority being the U.K. strain B117.
When asked about the uptick in cases, Murphy pointed to a few likely causes.
"Why are the numbers going up? I think there's some amount of fatigue, the variants and we don't have the weather that we need yet," Murphy said. "Part of the reason why we're opening up outside gathering limits, we want to push people outdoors ... we just are not in the position that a lot of the states in the south are that they can conduct a lot of their lives outside. And our density, which we've been saying all along."
