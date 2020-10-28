Callaway was paid another $60,000 by Van Drew campaign

Craig Callaway, the controversial Atlantic City political organizer, was paid another $60,000 by the re-election campaign of Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
According to the Oct. 27 filing, Callaway’s G.O.Y.V. company at 500 Wabash Ave. in Atlantic City was paid $10,000 and $50,000 on Oct. 1 for get-out-the-vote efforts.
A previous report showed Van Drew’s campaign had paid him $50,000, so the total is now $110,000.
Callaway had worked for Van Drew challenger Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, during the primary election. She defeated four other Democrats for the right to go up against Van Drew.
Van Drew was elected as a Democrat and changed parties to Republican in December after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Van Drew has said Trump did nothing to justify negating the public’s vote and forcing Trump out of office.
Atlantic, Cape May ballot totals
Atlantic County had received 91,000 ballots at the end of Tuesday, and 45,188 have been counted by a scanner, according to Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
In Cape May County, 39,560 ballots have been received, said Democratic Board of Elections Clerk Michael Kennedy. He did not say how many have been counted but said early counting is going well.
Armato bill approved in committee
A bill (A4907) that passed the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Monday, sponsored by John Armato, D-Atlantic, Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex and Gordon Johnson, D-Bergen, would exempt any taxpayer receiving unemployment benefits or experiencing a substantial loss of income from the tax on uninsured individuals.
The exemption would cover any time during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented job loss throughout the state, resulting in more than 1.6 million New Jersey residents filing for unemployment benefits since March, the three said in a joint statement.
“Not only does losing one’s job mean losing a steady income, but it often means losing one’s health insurance as well,” the three said. “The current economic crisis limiting job opportunities means that many individuals are simply unable to acquire employer-provided insurance or afford any other insurance plan right now.”
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
