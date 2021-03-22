Buena Vista Democratic Club backs Favretto, White for committee

The Buena Vista Township Democratic Club recently announced members are backing Board of Education member Carlo Favretto Jr. and former committeewoman Ronnise White for township council.

White, 43, of the Newtonville section, was defeated in the 2020 election by Republican Kurt Renart. She has been a Buena Vista Township resident since 2003.

“My conviction has been, and will always be, that I am committed to serving all members of my community, equitably and ethically, regardless of political affiliation and economic status," White said.

White is married with three adult children who graduated from Buena Regional High School.

Favretto Jr., 30, is president of the Buena Vista Township Democratic Club and graduated from Buena Regional High School in 2008.

“Over the last two years, I’ve demonstrated my leadership ability and willingness to take action on the Buena Regional Board of Education by advancing improvements to educational programs fit for all students, while ensuring that the BOE is responsible to the taxpayers," Favretto said.

For more information visit Facebook.com/FavrettoWhiteforBVT.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com Twitter @MichelleBPost

