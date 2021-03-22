 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buena Vista Democratic Club backs Favretto, White for committee
0 comments

Buena Vista Democratic Club backs Favretto, White for committee

{{featured_button_text}}

The Buena Vista Township Democratic Club recently announced members are backing Board of Education member Carlo Favretto Jr. and former committeewoman Ronnise White for township council.

White, 43, of the Newtonville section, was defeated in the 2020 election by Republican Kurt Renart. She has been a Buena Vista Township resident since 2003.

“My conviction has been, and will always be, that I am committed to serving all members of my community, equitably and ethically, regardless of political affiliation and economic status," White said.

White is married with three adult children who graduated from Buena Regional High School.

Favretto Jr., 30, is president of the Buena Vista Township Democratic Club and graduated from Buena Regional High School in 2008.

 “Over the last two years, I’ve demonstrated my leadership ability and willingness to take action on the Buena Regional Board of Education by advancing improvements to educational programs fit for all students, while ensuring that the BOE is responsible to the taxpayers," Favretto said.

For more information visit Facebook.com/FavrettoWhiteforBVT.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to visit US-Mexico border

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News