Buena leaders long considered fire company consolidation, ex official says

BUENA — Borough officials have been talking for years about consolidating the two fire companies in the 7.5-square-mile municipality to increase efficiency and save taxpayers' money, according to former councilman Jeffrey Marolda.

After the Landisville Voluntary Fire Company was recently found to have violated more than two dozen state rules, the borough closed its operations and the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company is handling all fire calls.

Each company is funded through a special fire district tax.

Marolda said he supports creating one company rather than two. But he doesn't like the way current officials are doing it.

"They are seizing on an opportunity of the fire company's lack in an area, and not going to give it a chance to correct it," said Marolda, who is not a member of either company.

Brian Rowan, a former member of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company, reported a host of rule violations to various state departments and agencies last October. They included violations in the way chemicals were stored, equipment checked and training completed.

