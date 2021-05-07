 Skip to main content
Buena leaders long considered fire company consolidation, ex official says
Buena leaders long considered fire company consolidation, ex official says

Landisville Fire Co. meeting

About 40 Buena residents came out to a meeting April 26 to hear members of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company explain how the company has addressed violations of state rules.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

BUENA — Borough officials have been talking for years about consolidating the two fire companies in the 7.5-square-mile municipality to increase efficiency and save taxpayers' money, according to former councilman Jeffrey Marolda.

After the Landisville Voluntary Fire Company was recently found to have violated more than two dozen state rules, the borough closed its operations and the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company is handling all fire calls.

Each company is funded through a special fire district tax.

Marolda said he supports creating one company rather than two. But he doesn't like the way current officials are doing it.

"They are seizing on an opportunity of the fire company's lack in an area, and not going to give it a chance to correct it," said Marolda, who is not a member of either company.

Brian Rowan, a former member of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company, reported a host of rule violations to various state departments and agencies last October. They included violations in the way chemicals were stored, equipment checked and training completed.

Rowan said Friday he was aware of earlier talks about consolidating the companies. But at this point he said he doesn't see a way to keep from dissolving the Landisville company.

"There was such a systematic and catastrophic failure of leadership," Rowan said, adding leaders consistently ignored recommendations to improve the company's operations. "They were made aware of so many issues for years, until it came to a point where official complaints were filed."

Marolda said he supports former Councilman Robert James's idea to close down both companies and create instead a fire department under municipal oversight.

Mayor David Zapporiello has said the borough is not considering making volunteer firefighting a municipal department.

Instead, the borough has favored shutting down Landisville and giving its considerable assets to Minotola, which includes real estate, hundreds of thousands of dollars in trucks and equipment, and $300,000 in cash, Landisville supporters have said.

Council voted last month to begin the process of dissolving the Landisville company.

"That money and equipment is not Minotola's," Marolda said. "It was paid for by the taxpayers of Landisville."

James has said the two companies used to be one in the early 20th Century, but political arguments caused them to split into two groups.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

