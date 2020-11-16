Brown bill would fund homeless shelters for area veterans

A bill co-sponsored by State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, to fund homeless shelters for veterans in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties passed the Senate on Monday.
Brown said the bill was a bipartisan effort. It would create a grant program for the three counties to provide “locations and property for the state to develop and operate shelters for homeless veterans,” according to the bill.
“I don’t want any veteran to reach a point in their life ... where they have no job, no home and no answers,” said Brown, a combat veteran himself.
The bill, S-171, requires the N.J. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to set up the program and award the grants, Brown said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are 550 veterans who are homeless on any given day in New Jersey, Brown said.
Brian Wiener, commander for the Department of New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, said there is a clear need for more services in Atlantic County.
“At our recent stand-down event in Pleasantville, we helped 39 homeless and at-risk veterans, which is why the veterans community continues to work closely with Sen. Brown so we can get to the point where no veteran falls through the cracks,” Wiener said in a news release about the bill.
“I appreciate Sen. Brown fighting for Atlantic County’s fair share of resources for our local veterans and their families,” said Bob Frolow, a Vietnam veteran and Atlantic County’s Veterans Service Officer.
Primary sponsors were State Sen. Kristin M. Corrado, R-Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic; and State Sen. Nellie Pou, D-Bergen, Passaic.
Local co-sponsors also included State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, and State Sen. Christopher Connors, R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic. The bill now heads to the Assembly for further consideration.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.