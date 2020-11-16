 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown bill would fund homeless shelters for area veterans
0 comments

Brown bill would fund homeless shelters for area veterans

{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Day

State Sen. Chris Brown speaks during the Somers Point Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday at Patriot's Park.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

A bill co-sponsored by State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, to fund homeless shelters for veterans in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties passed the Senate on Monday.

Brown said the bill was a bipartisan effort. It would create a grant program for the three counties to provide “locations and property for the state to develop and operate shelters for homeless veterans,” according to the bill.

“I don’t want any veteran to reach a point in their life ... where they have no job, no home and no answers,” said Brown, a combat veteran himself.

The bill, S-171, requires the N.J. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to set up the program and award the grants, Brown said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are 550 veterans who are homeless on any given day in New Jersey, Brown said.

Brian Wiener, commander for the Department of New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, said there is a clear need for more services in Atlantic County.

“At our recent stand-down event in Pleasantville, we helped 39 homeless and at-risk veterans, which is why the veterans community continues to work closely with Sen. Brown so we can get to the point where no veteran falls through the cracks,” Wiener said in a news release about the bill.

“I appreciate Sen. Brown fighting for Atlantic County’s fair share of resources for our local veterans and their families,” said Bob Frolow, a Vietnam veteran and Atlantic County’s Veterans Service Officer.

Primary sponsors were State Sen. Kristin M. Corrado, R-Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic; and State Sen. Nellie Pou, D-Bergen, Passaic.

Local co-sponsors also included State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, and State Sen. Christopher Connors, R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic. The bill now heads to the Assembly for further consideration.

+1 
Chris Brown

BROWN

 Molly Bilinski

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News