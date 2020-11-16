Brown bill would fund homeless shelters for area veterans

A bill co-sponsored by State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, to fund homeless shelters for veterans in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties passed the Senate on Monday.

Brown said the bill was a bipartisan effort. It would create a grant program for the three counties to provide “locations and property for the state to develop and operate shelters for homeless veterans,” according to the bill.

“I don’t want any veteran to reach a point in their life ... where they have no job, no home and no answers,” said Brown, a combat veteran himself.

The bill, S-171, requires the N.J. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to set up the program and award the grants, Brown said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are 550 veterans who are homeless on any given day in New Jersey, Brown said.

Brian Wiener, commander for the Department of New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, said there is a clear need for more services in Atlantic County.