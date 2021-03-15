Bridgeton man arrested after loaded, stolen handgun found in luggage at Atlantic City Airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Bridgeton man was arrested by state police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a loaded handgun and hollow point bullets in his carry-on bag Saturday at the Atlantic City airport.

Marquis Allen, 28, was stopped at the Atlantic City International Airport checkpoint ahead of board a flight to Fort Lauderdale by TSA agents who detected a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 hollow point bullets in his carry-on bag.

TSA notified New Jersey State Police, who responded to the checkpoint around 7 p.m., confiscated the gun and arrested Allen. The gun had previously been reported as stolen out of Georgia, state Police Lt. Jeff Flynn said.

Allen was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, receiving stolen property, possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of hollow point ammunition.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail pending a bail detention hearing.

In addition to his arrest, the man now faces a Federal fine for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.