Bridgeton man arrested after loaded, stolen handgun found in luggage at Atlantic City Airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Bridgeton man was arrested by state police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a loaded handgun and hollow point bullets in his carry-on bag Saturday at the Atlantic City airport.
Marquis Allen, 28, was stopped at the Atlantic City International Airport checkpoint ahead of board a flight to Fort Lauderdale by TSA agents who detected a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 hollow point bullets in his carry-on bag.
TSA notified New Jersey State Police, who responded to the checkpoint around 7 p.m., confiscated the gun and arrested Allen. The gun had previously been reported as stolen out of Georgia, state Police Lt. Jeff Flynn said.
Allen was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, receiving stolen property, possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of hollow point ammunition.
He was taken to the Atlantic County jail pending a bail detention hearing.
In addition to his arrest, the man now faces a Federal fine for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.
TSA officials said that passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage only, and they must be properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane.
Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.