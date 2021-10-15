 Skip to main content
What to do at the Jersey Shore this weekend
What to do at the Jersey Shore this weekend

Hero Walk

Grab those shoes and get moving.  John R. Elliott HERO Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run; 1-Mile Fun Run hits the boards in Ocean City Sunday.

 Dale Gerhard

Summer is over, but there's still plenty to do at the shore this weekend. Whether you want to hit the links, learn a new skill or get outside and hit the boards while helping out a worthy cause, there is something for everyone.

Friday, Oct. 15

2021 SCRAMBLE 'FORE' SCHOLARSHIPS GOLF TOURNAMENT: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; support students in their academic pursuits by registering now for the 2021 Atlantic Cape Community College Scramble ‘FORE’ Scholarships Golf Tournament; Cape May National Golf Club, 834 Florence Ave., Cape May; $175. 609-463-3619.

'BEEHIVE THE 60'S MUSICAL': 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 17; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City; $20, $18 senior citizens. 609-398-1118.

BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, 16; Northfield Public Library's annual fall book sale; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

GAELIC STORM: 8 to 10 p.m.; Celtic band performance; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville, $38. 856-327-6400.

'SOMETIMES I'M OK': 8 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 17; one-woman show written by and starring Randi Simon Lupo; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $25. 215-983-3669.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Programs offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872.

Saturday, Oct. 16

BARK FOR LIFE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; food, dog-friendly activities, pet shows, live music, and more; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton; $5. 609-646-7013.

COSTUME PET PARADE: 1 to 5 p.m.; costume pet parade; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

'DECODING THE MYSTERIES OF CATS': 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; learn why cats do what they do; Avalon Public Library. programs@avalonfreelibrary.org.

FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 4, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.

HALLOWEEN FUN DAY IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; costume parade and contest, coloring contest, hay rides, candy and more; Sawmill Park, 1316 Harding Highway, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100.

KYLE GASS PERFORMANCE: 8 to 11 p.m.; Kyle Gass Must Save the World Tour 2021; Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; $35. 856-691-3600.

OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.

Sunday, Oct. 17

CAPE SHORE CHORALE CONCERT: 3 p.m.; Schubert’s Mass in G Major with chamber orchestra; guest tenor soloist Reid Shriver; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; free, donations welcome.

HERO WALK & 1-MILE FUN RUN: 9 a.m. to noon; John R. Elliott HERO Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run; 1-Mile Fun Run with prizes for men and women in various age groups; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 840 E. Sixth St., Ocean City. 609-646-0414.

