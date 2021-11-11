'We took an oath' — Atlantic City events mark veterans' service

ATLANTIC CITY — For Ronald Rease, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, Thursday was not just another day, although it was "another day in life."

Rease, 76, was a Purple Heart recipient who survived a hillside ambush that left him with a head injury, and most of his unit dead.

He assembled with over 100 others to commemorate Veterans Day by taking part in an annual event. The event was organized by Bob Pantalena, the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Committee and others on the Boardwalk at Jackson Avenue.

Telling the stories of veterans, living and deceased, were just some of the ways people throughout Atlantic City honored veterans here and at another event at Brown's Memorial Park.

“I died three times. About 30 of us survived, but I remember they (people in his unit) kept throwing themselves on top of me to save me,” said Rease.

“Veterans, thank you for serving. Patriots, thank you for joining us in our tribute to veterans,” Pantalena told the crowd. “This is a day of honor, respect and appreciation of the 18 million living veterans, and the over 1 million fallen who are buried in the ground they fought to keep free.”