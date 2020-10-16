WATCH NOW: Atlantic City police pull distraught man from parking garage ledge

ATLANTIC CITY - Police pulled a distraught man from the ledge of the Claridge parking garage Wednesday night in a harrowing scene captured on several of the officer body cameras.
The man, who police did not identify, was taken AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Division for evaluation. His status was unknown.
Police first learned of the man from Pleasantville's police department around 8:43 p.m., who'd reported the man was suicidal and threatening to jump off a bridge.
Officers began to check locations. Soon, police had a photograph of the man that he'd sent his family and determined he was on top of the Claridge.
At 9:09 pm, Officer Eric Knuttel, a member of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, located the man sitting on a ledge at the top of the garage.
Support Local Journalism
Knuttel engaged him in conversation attempting to talk the distraught man off the ledge.
Police said the man was on a Facetime call. After about 10 minutes on the call, the man grew agitated, and began walking towards the ledge. Officers moved in quick and grabbed him.
"Pull me back, pull me back!" one officer can be heard shouting.
Knuttel was aided Sergeant John Waddell and Officers Matthew Stollenwerk, Randy Rodriguez-Marte, Irwin Sanchez and Kyle Fauvell.
“I am extremely proud of the bravery and compassion shown by Officer Knuttel and the other officers for this man who was in severe emotional distress. Their actions are indicative of the work routinely done by members of this police department,” said Interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos. “For years, the Atlantic City Police Department has taken a proactive approach when it comes to the mental health of our residents and visitors by partnering with social service organizations and providing training to our officers.”
Police released video of the rescue. The video contains raw language.
(For anyone that needs assistance, or knows someone that needs assistance, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.)
609-272-7238
@buzzkeough
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.