Vineland police ask for public's help in Dec. 2 shooting

Vineland police are asking for the public’s help solving a Dec. 2 shooting on Wood Street that injured a 16-year-old boy.
Police said the apparent shooting took place at 3:17 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found several witnesses, as well as “evidence of a shooting,” a press release stated.
Authorities also learned that a male, 16, was being treated at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland for a gunshot wound in the neck. The boy was later taken to Cooper University Hospital for further treatment.
Two juveniles, both male have been charged and the investigation is continuing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vineland Police Detective Michael Perez at 856-460-0815, or submit an anonymous tip at vpd.tips.
