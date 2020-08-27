President Donald Trump "Keep America Great" Rally

Jeff Van Drew and President Donald Trump hold a 'Keep America Great' Rally on Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is one of the last five speakers before President Donald Trump on the final night of the Republican National Convention, when he will talk about South Jersey, American exceptionalism and why he left the Democratic Party last year.

The convention starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time and will be covered by C-SPAN and other networks.

Van Drew is the 11th speaker out of 16, followed by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and Trump.

Van Drew, who switched parties last year after refusing to vote to impeach Trump, has said he will deliver about a six-minute speech. It is the only time in recent memory that a South Jersey politician has been invited to speak at a national convention.

Only some GOP leaders are expected to be on site in Charlotte because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and most speeches are expected to be made virtually.

Van Drew is running for reelection against Democrat Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, a mental health advocate and wife of former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy.

He has said he will tell people about the region he has lived in most of his life.

“Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, I’m tired of South Jersey being shortchanged,” Van Drew said. “I want people to know where we are, who we are and what we’re about.”

He said he will also talk about why he switched parties, and how he sees the Democratic and Republican parties today.

“First we had the rally,” Van Drew said of the January Trump rally in Wildwood that drew tens of thousands of people to the region and got national coverage. Now, he has the ability to bring his home region back into the national spotlight.

“I’m really excited for South Jersey,” Van Drew has said. 

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments