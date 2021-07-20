State Sen. Chris Brown to advise governor's office on Atlantic City affairs

“I know from working with Lt. Gov. Oliver since 2012, when we served together in the Assembly, she is fully committed to seeing Atlantic City succeed,” Brown said.

Brown was never strident in his positions and worked a lot across the aisle, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Brown had been elected three times to the Assembly and once to the Senate, and would have had no problem getting reelected as long as he wanted to, Froonjian said.

“The only real way to make it more competitive is to open it up and get rid of an incumbent,” Froonjian said of Murphy’s possible motives.

On Feb. 18, after Brown bowed out of the reelection race, Murphy praised him in a news release.

Several weeks later, someone from Murphy’s office contacted Brown about possibly helping with Atlantic City, Brown said.

Brown has said he decided not to run to spend more time with his family and because he never saw elective office as a career.

But when this opportunity came up, he saw it as a way he can help the governor accomplish what he wants to accomplish in the city, he said, through building consensus.