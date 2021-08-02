Spirit flights canceled at Atlantic City Airport

Carol Cosentino, of Ocean City, was also trying to purchase multiple tickets for travel in August and September, and was turned away.

"She said it was for unforeseen reasons," Cosentino said of the reasons given for no sales today. She was annoyed the airline hadn't put anything on its web site letting people know not to come to the airport to buy tickets.

"The CEO comes on every time you fly and says he's changing things and making things better," Cosentino said. "This is not better."

Commenters on the airline’s social media pages and others have expressed frustration with the cancelations.

“They offer no help to customers and just keep raising the prices on flights,” wrote a woman who emailed The Press of Atlantic City. “I have a guest that has had two flights canceled.”

Spirit departures were cancelled to Tampa, West Palm Beach, and Orlando (2). Departures to Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale were listed as on time.

Monday's Spirit arrivals were cancelled from Atlanta, Fort Myers, Orlando (2), Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Listed as on-time arrivals were from Fort Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach and one Orlando flight.