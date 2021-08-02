Spirit flights canceled at Atlantic City Airport

Beck, who said he was traveling with about 20 members of his family for the vacation, was hoping Disney World would allow him to change the dates of his visit without penalty.

“We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges,” wrote airline spokesperson Field Sutton in an emailed response to a request for comment. “We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.”

Spirit isn't alone in canceling flights.

In June, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds and delayed thousands of flights, angering travelers. The airlines have blamed labor shortages as they struggle to get back to full capacity after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the effects of weather.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carole Fischer, of Bridgeton, said she drove an hour to the airport to buy tickets for an October trip, and was told no tickets would be sold. Tickets are much cheaper when purchased at the airport than online, she said.