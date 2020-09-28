Press of Atlantic City, partners, will stage Atlantic City mayoral debate Oct. 13

The Press of Atlantic City is partnering with Triax57 and Stockton University to televise a debate between Atlantic City mayoral candidates Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin.

The live debate will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.

Small, the incumbent Democrat, has been a member of City Council since 2003. Forkin, the Republican candidate, is a former assistant city solicitor and vice chair of the Atlantic City Republican Club. The race is for a one-year unexpired term created when former Mayor Frank Gilliam resigned last year after pleading guilty to stealing from a youth basketball program.

Press Staff Writer David Danzis will moderate the debate along with John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. Triax57, an Atlantic City-based local streaming broadcast will produce and broadcast the event, said president John Heinz.

Atlantic City residents can submit questions to be asked during the debate by emailing them to ddanzis@pressofac.com.

Atlantic City is currently operating under state control as part of an effort to strengthen city finances and diversify the city’s economy beyond casinos.