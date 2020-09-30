Our view: With a solid plan, Cape freeholders tackle county’s many needy bridges

Cape May County is an ocean and bay vacation paradise with several barrier islands, abundant wetlands and lots of wildlife. Connecting it all are at least 28 bridges, subject to added weathering from salt in the water and air.

For decades, many officials did only the minimum necessary to keep the bridges open (most of the time), leaving more expensive repairs and replacement for the budgets of their future elected replacements.

No more.

Finally, those on the county Board of Freeholders are shouldering their responsibility and addressing the needs of the bridge system with a bold plan. With any luck getting state and federal funding for much of the work, it may not cost nearly as much as feared by those who did little in the past.

The need is obvious. Bridges that repeatedly shut for emergency repairs is just the start. Some of the bridges are in poor condition and functionally obsolete. Some were built in the 1930s, and an antique bridge is not a valuable find on a road show.

The bridges are crucial to road and waterway transportation, especially when summer visitors swell the population. The county’s $6.6 billion tourism industry depends on them working and being safe.