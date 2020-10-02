Our view: Senate acts to end secrecy under NJ emergency powers rule

Among the worst abuses of emergency authoritarian rule by the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy is his ending of the public’s ordinary access to information about its government.
That has allowed Murphy to issue edicts affecting New Jersey residents and businesses, often adversely, without bothering to provide the basis for his actions or how he arrived at his decisions (or his subsequent sudden reversals).
The result has been almost seven months of secret government, where the most important government decisions are no longer made democratically, but in secret by unknown people exempt from any public oversight. Then Murphy announces the new orders and refuses to answer questions about those people and their motives, or provide the usual documentation of their deliberations.
The so-far spineless Legislature, dominated by Murphy’s fellow Democrats, finally showed a sign of re-asserting the role of the public and its elected representatives in governing New Jersey.
By a unanimous vote, the state Senate passed a bill that would restore public access to government documents and information during declared emergencies such as this never-ending one during the COVID pandemic.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic; Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, D-Bergen; Sen. Joseph Pennachio, R-Morris; and Sen. Joseph F. Vitale, D-Middlesex.
Murphy has broadly interpreted the Emergency Health Powers Act enacted in 2005 to mean he and his administration can just ignore requests for information under the crucial Open Public Records Act.
The Senate’s bill makes clear the public and Legislature can continue to scrutinize data and information on decision-making related to public health and financial stability during a declared emergency. It specifically exempts access to personal identifying information in government records, as well as documents related to bioterrorism.
Testa said the law will make it possible to determine the effectiveness of interagency cooperation and the emergency rule chain of command. “It’s vital to remove the veil of secrecy and reveal the administration’s decision-making process,” he said.
The Assembly should give the bill the same strong bipartisan support and send it to Murphy.
Both legislative chambers should be prepared then to override a Murphy veto if needed and resume their participation in and oversight of state government on behalf of the voters who chose them as their representatives.
