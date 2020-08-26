New Jersey for many years has had higher property taxes than any other state. This falls especially hard on senior citizens who reduced other expenses ahead of retirement but can’t escape their crushing total tax burden.
In response, state government enacted two helpful laws. The Homestead Benefit (successor to the Homestead Rebate of the 1980s) provides a payment to offset a portion of property taxes to about 580,000 senior, disabled or low-income homeowners. The Senior Freeze from 1997 (formally called the Property Tax Reimbursement Program) spares seniors meeting its income limits from paying the relentless increases in property taxes since their retirement.
Even with such help, 40% of the state’s elderly homeowners are “economically insecure,” according to the New Jersey Division of Aging Services. That can force them to skimp on critical needs such as food, medicine and health care to pay their taxes.
Yet Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders in the Legislature eliminated funding for both the Senior Freeze and the Homestead Benefit from the current three-month stopgap budget. That was enacted at the end of June in response to a plunge in state revenues due to the public’s response to the pandemic and Murphy’s shutdown of businesses.
Seniors should have gotten their Senior Freeze checks last month, in time to help with pandemic costs and pay their property tax bills due Aug. 1. But Murphy and legislators had prioritized spending on state workers instead.
Now it looks like they’re coming around.
On Tuesday, Murphy proposed a budget for the rest of the fiscal year that includes both the Homestead Benefit and the Senior Freeze. The governor and the Legislature have until Oct. 1 to agree on the budget and its details.
Restoring the programs is essential for the elderly — a third of whom subsist on Social Security benefits and pay about half of that in property taxes if they still own their homes.
Shorting seniors now could cost the state more money in the long run. Providing about $4,000 a year in property tax relief helps seniors stay healthy and independent in their homes. Two-thirds of those in nursing homes are on Medicaid, with the state and federal governments reimbursing their housing and care costs as much as $81,000 a year.
Whether or not the programs are restored, seniors should keep applying for the Senior Freeze even though they got nothing from it in July. They have to do so by Nov. 2 to maintain their initial base tax year and the highest calculation of their benefits.
Legislative leaders should join Murphy and include both the Senior Freeze and Homestead Benefit for elderly New Jersey residents in need in their budget agreement for the balance of the fiscal year. Elected officials should consider them as sacrosanct in New Jersey as Social Security and Medicare are at the federal level.
