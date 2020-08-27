Last week local Democratic candidates and elected officials gathered at the post office in Atlantic City to urge Congress to provide $25 billion in additional aid to the U.S. Postal Service, which the House approved two days later. The USPS already had gotten a $10 billion loan under the CARES Act.
In April the postal service estimated that the pandemic might add $22 billion to the agency’s perpetual losses through next year, so some more COVID aid eventually looks justified. But a big cash infusion now would ignore long-known USPS problems and divert attention from the responsibility of state governments to ensure functional and fair elections, which looks like the real goal.
The business model of the U.S. Postal Service, a public corporation that provides lucrative services and is supposed to be self-sufficient, has been broken since the start of this century.
Mail volume has plunged, almost by half for the most profitable First Class letter service as people shift to email and paying bills online. Meanwhile, the service has been obligated by Congress to pay billions a year in advance for health coverage in retirement for its employees.
In 2010, when the USPS proposed ending Saturday delivery to save money, we urged reforms be made then to avoid reductions in service and potential layoffs among the 250 rural carriers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties, and the 10,800 postal workers in the South Jersey/Delaware district. At that time more than 40% of workers would hit retirement age in a few years, allowing for easier reductions in force by attrition.
The Democrats then controlling both branches of Congress and the presidency didn’t deliver reforms, with predictable consequences. Since 2007 postal service losses have totaled $78 billion, according to the Government Accountability Office, which said its “current business model is not sustainable.” The past decade the service has removed around 35,000 collection boxes from neighborhoods. Mail volume is down by a third.
Package deliveries, though, have increased. USPS is finally planning to add surcharges for commercial packages during peak periods, as rivals United Parcel Service and FedEx have done.
The postal service should also charge more for junk mail — the mass marketing advertisements that are now most of the mail deliveries.
Public money shouldn’t subsidize junk mail. Nor should public money pay for retirement health coverage for postal workers who should be part of Medicare like nearly everyone else.
These neglected reforms won’t impair the postal service’s ability to deliver the increase in mailed ballots in the Noveber election. But impossible deadlines and government officials not complying with postal service guidance might.
USPS has assured state and federal officials it will deliver ballots on time — if election officials follow postal guidelines and realistic deadlines. Since it delivers several hundred million pieces of mail each year just in this region, clearly it has the capability given half a chance by politicians.
Yet Gov. Phil Murphy didn’t announce until Aug. 14 that all of New Jersey’s 6 million registered voters will be sent mail-in ballots whether they want one or not. To that end he extended the deadline for mailing ballots to voters until Oct. 5.
Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson had recommended mailing ballots 60 days ahead of the Nov. 3 election — in early September — to ensure enough time for their return, processing and verification.
Murphy’s dawdling and then requiring that all ballots be printed and mailed may already have destined the New Jersey vote for trouble.
The governor and the leaders of the Legislature are responsible for the election running smoothly and delivering results people trust within a week. If that doesn’t happen, the blame will almost surely belong to them, not the U.S. Postal Service.
Later, when the intense heat of the political contest has subsided, elected officials of both parties must finally get on with the business reforms the postal corporation has needed for two decades.
