Public officials and health-care leaders have had to decide important pandemic actions and policies without the settled and confidently reliable information they usually have. Too much about the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes still isn’t known, and too much that seemed likely has turned out to be otherwise.
Now it’s the turn of parents, who must make the difficult decision of whether to send their children to reopening schools or instead keep them home receiving online instruction.
They, too, will have to choose with less clarity and certainty than they’d usually insist on for such an important matter.
“There’s changing and evolving information every day,” said Kim Gruccio, who as superintendent in Egg Harbor Township must adapt to the pandemic from the school side. “There are no immediate answers even with the virus itself.”
Fortunately for parents, there is now a substantial experience with opening schools around the world, lots of data on COVID risks by age group, and consistent recommendations from leading health-care organizations. They add up to a surprisingly strong consensus that the COVID risk to children is very small, while the harm to them from doing without in-person education is nearly certain and substantial.
School-age children are much more at risk from the flu and related pneumonia each year than from COVID-19, according to an analysis by the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity of data from the CDC and other health agencies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three times as many children died of flu between February and July as died of COVID.
Closing schools in the spring and relying on inferior online instruction already has cost children educational progress. The nonprofit NWEA, working with scholars from Brown University and the University of Virginia, has estimated that the average student returning this fall will have lost as much as a third of the expected progress in reading and half of it in math.
A separate analysis by Brown and Harvard researchers found student progress in math decreased by about half in low-income ZIP codes and by a third in middle-income ZIP codes — which dominate the demographics in South Jersey. A state survey found at least 214,000 New Jersey students lack the equipment and internet connection that online classes require.
Preschool children also are at special risk because 90% of brain development occurs by age 6 and thrives on engagement with the world and interaction with others, especially other children, according to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard.
For months, health experts thought children probably were less likely to contract and spread the novel coronavirus. Now they’re not so sure, with teenagers especially a possible source of transmission — particularly if they don’t mask or maintain distance.
The concern that teachers might be at special risk, however, isn’t supported by the experience in Europe, where most schools quickly reopened and all will open in the fall. The Public Health Agency of Sweden, where schools never closed, found that teachers contracted the illness at around the average rate — and far below risky occupations such as transit workers. The Dutch government, where schools reopened in May, said workers in education and child care were infected at lower rates than other workers.
The CDC, the American Association of Pediatricians, and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine assessed the COVID risks and the social, emotional, behavioral and academic harm to children of schools remaining closed. They each recommend that schools reopen and children return to in-person classroom education.
The Murphy administration had strongly supported reopening schools and ordered all of them to offer at least some in-person classes. “Children need to return to a school environment in some capacity,” said Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet. “This is a matter of educational growth, and it’s a matter of equity.”
But then this week Gov. Phil Murphy put major political backer N.J. Education Association first and reversed the policy, allowing districts to choose to offer online instruction only. The union favors letting teachers work from home on a computer while getting full pay and benefits.
Some parents have found that home schooling or gathering children into learning pods work for their families. Some parents may, in an abundance of caution, decide to keep their children home this fall. We’re not going to second-guess parents exercising their great responsibility to determine what is best for their kids and think others shouldn’t either.
The COVID-19 pandemic surely has some twists and turns left in it that may well call into question many judgments made with the current state of research and information.
For now, the case for schools reopening and students returning to class is very solid. Parents who choose that can feel confident they’ve got the experts, the science, the data and general experiences elsewhere behind their decision.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.