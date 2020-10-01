Our view: New Jersey’s underlying conditions behind its highest COVID death rate

It was inevitable that New Jersey would be hit early and hard by COVID-19.

Health experts now know that the virus mainly spreads when people are close together indoors for prolonged periods. New Jersey’s highest in the nation population density maximizes that (especially in North Jersey, since the statewide average includes more thinly populated South Jersey).

New York is America’s biggest and most globally connected city, so once the coronavirus got out of China it was sure to soon spread among the millions living, working and socializing indoors in close proximity there. Since that includes millions living in its North Jersey suburbs, this state’s medical community inevitably was among the first required to figure out the best approaches for treating this completely new and sometimes deadly respiratory disease.

It’s also possible that Americans are more at risk to COVID-19 than people of some other nations.

While the death rates in the United Kingdom and Spain have been similar to that in the United States, those in other big European nations are lower — 49 per 100,000 for France and 11 for Germany.

Perhaps eventually medical data will tell whether differences in underlying health conditions are contributing to this disparity.