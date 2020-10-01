Our view: New Jersey’s underlying conditions behind its highest COVID death rate

Several months into the global coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey and the rest of the nation have substantially mitigated the harms of this latest pathogen out of Asia.
For the latest month, New Jersey positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 have fallen to 12,237 people, down from a high in April of 99,956, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The vast majority of those testing positive will have no symptoms, mild symptoms or a COVID-19 illness that doesn’t threaten their lives. Monthly COVID deaths in New Jersey have plunged to 182 from April’s 8,371.
The latest weekly figures show the trend continuing in the right direction — 750 new positive tests, just 1.6% of those tested.
The U.S. has made progress too but less than New Jersey, which with neighboring New York City was the first and hottest spot for virus contagion in North America. Monthly U.S. positive tests are 1.2 million, down from 1.9 million in July, while monthly deaths have dropped to 23,705 from 60,583 in April.
The total number of U.S. deaths attributed to COVID-19 so far is 204,550 — equal to six-hundredths of 1% of Americans. That’s a death rate for the U.S. population of 61 per 100,000 people.
New Jersey, unfortunately, has had a COVID death rate three times as high. Its 181 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people is the highest rate among states. The comparable figure for second-highest New York is 170, for Pennsylvania is 63 and for Delaware is 64. Of the mainland states, Wyoming is lowest with just 8 deaths per 100,000.
It was inevitable that New Jersey would be hit early and hard by COVID-19.
Health experts now know that the virus mainly spreads when people are close together indoors for prolonged periods. New Jersey’s highest in the nation population density maximizes that (especially in North Jersey, since the statewide average includes more thinly populated South Jersey).
New York is America’s biggest and most globally connected city, so once the coronavirus got out of China it was sure to soon spread among the millions living, working and socializing indoors in close proximity there. Since that includes millions living in its North Jersey suburbs, this state’s medical community inevitably was among the first required to figure out the best approaches for treating this completely new and sometimes deadly respiratory disease.
It’s also possible that Americans are more at risk to COVID-19 than people of some other nations.
While the death rates in the United Kingdom and Spain have been similar to that in the United States, those in other big European nations are lower — 49 per 100,000 for France and 11 for Germany.
Perhaps eventually medical data will tell whether differences in underlying health conditions are contributing to this disparity.
In North America, for example, the rate of diabetes is 11.1%, while in Europe it’s barely half that at 6.3%. While 28% of Americans are considered obese, just 22% of Germans and French are.
As it happens, Americans spend twice as much per person on health care as the people of Germany and of France. Perhaps the pandemic eventually will prompt a reconsideration of how that money is spent — for example, would death rates from COVID-19 and future novel pathogens be reduced by focusing more on improving the overall health of Americans and less on treating illness and disease as they arise?
Politicians and partisans say a crisis shouldn’t be wasted by not using it to gain power and help allies at the expense of foes. They’re wrong of course. Such self-interest may yield short-lived advantages, but helps ensure that the next crisis will be worse.
The COVID pandemic like every other human setback presents an extraordinary opportunity to learn about ourselves, society and the world. Making choices that improve the quality of future life will depend on being honestly and deeply open to the pandemic’s lessons.
