Our view: Mobile hair cutting and styling a good idea not coming soon

Even though almost anyone can cut hair safely and do an acceptable job of it — as many have discovered during Murphy’s lengthy lockdown and continuing restrictions — New Jersey requires at least 900 hours of training to get a barber’s license. The state specifies 17 topics to be covered, including 225 hours on men’s hair cutting and styling, and 70 hours on women’s hair cutting and styling.

The state board also requires aspiring barbers to pass an exam in barbering theory. Then, if they’ve graduated from a state-approved barbering school, they must pass a practical barbering exam. Finally, they pay $60 for a renewable license and a $50 filing fee and they’re ready to start work. (Think of all the time and money saved cutting hair at home.)

This and the many rules for shops give the government power over service providers. Bureaucrats could find a way to make trouble for the small businesses (or rather, this being New Jersey, additional trouble). Suspending, not renewing or lifting a license could kill a business and end a career.