Our view: Miss America missing in action as century celebration begins

At the start of the 100th year of Atlantic City’s world famous Miss America Pageant, what was once the nation’s most popular annual televised event is barely hanging on.

Taken over a few years ago by activists who disapproved of this and any pageant, it’s now a business-like competition. Women try to show they are as focused on fighting sexism as Miss America’s new masters.

Ratings plunged. What a surprise — there is less audience for a forced moral crusade than a fun look at the variety of young American women.

Whether the former pageant — arrogantly rebranded by newcomers ignorant of its history and value as “Miss America 2.0” — would even find the support needed to have an event this year was in question. Then the pandemic came along and the organization put everything off until 2021.

The organization says it is working on a plan for next year, but that’s not what the 1984 Miss America who grew up in Mays Landing is seeing. “From what I’ve heard, there is not a plan,” said Suzette Charles. She’s very disappointed that there has been nothing so far to commemorate the 100th anniversary.