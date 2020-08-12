In March of last year, the Legislature passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law establishing the New Jersey Secure Choice Savings Program. It encourages saving for retirement in the most effective way — making a payroll deduction into savings the default for many people and leaving them the liberty to decide not to participate.
The need for such programs is apparent. The National Institute on Retirement Security says 59% of Americans have no money in a retirement account and aren’t covered by the defined benefit pension that used to be common. Nine other states have either launched such savings programs or are in the process of doing so.
Secure Choice will require employers with 25 or more employees to participate, automatically deducting 3% of their workers’ wages to put in IRA style accounts for them. Employers that already offer retirement savings, through a 401(k) for example, will be exempted, as well as those in business less than two years. Employees will be able to opt out of the state program during enrollment periods, and employees of businesses not covered by Secure Choice will be able to opt in.
The retirement savings of all the employees in Secure Choice will be managed by a board consisting of three state officers, two people appointed to represent the public, a union representative and another member representing enrollees. Given the state government’s record of mismanaging its pension accounts, this is the first questionable feature of Secure Choice.
The placement and actual management of employee assets, presumably into low-fee index funds and such, must be done by professionals to safeguard the retirements of participants. Public oversight must make sure that’s what the board enables, and also that the board itself doesn’t add costs to the program that reduce the returns to investing employees. Employees — not employers — will pay the costs and fees.
Secure Choice also doesn’t allow employers to provide a match, in part or full, of the employee’s contribution, something that is common in 401(k) accounts.
State government’s implementation of Secure Choice has been worse than its design. At the moment, employee enrollments aren’t expected until March 2021 — two years after the law creating it. The legislation allows the board to put off that start for another 12 months. And once it’s operating, employers will have nine months to comply with it. That puts its full implementation possibly as late as the start of 2023.
This is a bit ridiculous, given that this form of auto-deduction IRA for states was developed by the Brookings Institution specifically “to make it as easy as possible to implement,” said the institution’s deputy director, David John.
Other states have done so, including California and Illinois. The first was Oregon, which also allows employees in need to withdraw the first $1,000 they have contributed to their plans. Oregon may add emergency-savings accounts so participants will have some support if they lose their jobs or face other acute needs.
Too bad New Jersey doesn’t have such features now, as record numbers of workers are unemployed and a possibly severe recession has begun. With no start to the N.J. program in sight, the possibility of such features is in the distant future, if ever.
Our advice to workers is don’t wait. Start your own IRA as soon as you can, with what you can comfortably contribute to it. A personal IRA gives its owner more control. And the longer the investment account exists, the more the compounding of its earnings can contribute to a more secure retirement.
Employers should if possible offer a better plan than Secure Choice such as a 401(k). State legislators and the governor should make that easier by allowing businesses to join a multi-employer plan, as Massachusetts and Vermont have done.
When state government gets around to making its Secure Choice program available, people can opt in then if they prefer. We don’t see why they would want to and until then, they’re better off setting up their own retirement savings plan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.