Our view: Details of $40 billion NJ budget show priorities of politicians

Gov. Phil Murphy and his fellow Democrats controlling the Legislature recently agreed to spend a record $40.4 billion this budget year. That’s a billion dollars more than their record budget last year.

They have to borrow $4.5 billion to achieve this unprecedented level of current spending.

Residents might think that, with this much spending, their interests and priorities would be taken care of. A recent look at some of the details of the budget by NJ Spotlight, however, suggests otherwise.

After threatening to leave out of the budget the Homestead Benefit (formerly called “Rebate”) providing property tax relief to seniors, disabled and low-to-middle-income homeowners, the program was included again.

But language inserted into the budget ensured the program will deliver only a fraction of the relief intended, by calculating each household’s benefit based on its property taxes in 2006. Everyone’s property taxes were about 40% lower then, so basing the benefit on that year means the state will pay out less than a third of the full benefit.

State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said that if the benefit was fully funded, “the Homestead Benefit would cost us a billion dollars” rather than the less than $300 million for it in the budget.