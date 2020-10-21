Our view: County’s special needs registry helps inform response to emergencies

When police, medical technicians and firefighters get the call to respond to an emergency, they have a general expectation of what they’ll face. But they must mentally prepare for a very wide range of possibilities, including apparently irrational behavior by individuals.

Sometimes, however, the behavior isn’t irrational or driven by illegal drugs, but consistent with the special needs of the individual. If first responders could find out about those needs on the way to the emergency, it would make an appropriate and safer handling of the situation much more likely.

Now they can in Atlantic County. In August, the County Prosecutor’s Office started its Special Needs Registry. It allows residents with disabilities or access and functional needs — or their families, friends, caregivers and associates — to provide information that can make emergency responses more appropriate. And it can expedite the emergency participation of personnel who are certified in crisis intervention.

The registry is the second in New Jersey, after one started in Monmouth County in 2016. The prosecutor’s office there said that there are 1,400 residents registered.