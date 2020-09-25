Our view: Casinos, state and city interests may align on appealed deed restrictions

Casino companies have long used deed restrictions to help limit their competition. A prohibition written into the deed of a property can stop another company from opening a casino there and taking some of their business — even after the property has changed hands (unless the original owner agrees to drop the restriction).
Deed restrictions have thwarted many dreams of opening gaming halls in Atlantic City. Those encouraging investment in the city have long railed against them.
Such prohibitions against casino use were expected to be dropped from three prominent city properties as part of the recent agreement by the state Casino Control Commission to approve the Caesars-Eldorado merger. Indeed, the Division of Gaming Enforcement had recommended that Caesars be required to lift the deed restrictions on former casino properties Showboat, Claridge and Atlantic Club.
But late in the hearing process, the owners of the Hard Rock and Ocean Resort casinos objected to lifting the restrictions. When the commission approved the merger, dropping the deed restrictions wasn’t among the 39 conditions imposed on Caesars.
This seems at odds with one of the core goals of the Casino Control Commission — to encourage and preserve competition within the state-controlled gambling market of Atlantic City.
But competition can conflict with another fundamental state requirement — that casino companies meet its guidelines for financial stability. Failure to meet those criteria can result in a casino losing its state license.
When four Atlantic City casinos closed in 2014, industry analysts blamed too much competition among city casinos. They were dividing a customer base reduced by the proliferation of gaming in neighboring states. A few years later the analysts warned that reopening the former Revel (now Ocean Resort) and former Taj Mahal (now Hard Rock) might destabilize finances at existing operators.
We have favored more competition when a growing gaming market can accommodate it. Online and sports betting have substantially benefited Atlantic City operators, so the relatively recent addition of the two large casino hotels seems about right.
But potentially adding three smaller casino hotels? At the moment that looks like it could undermine some casino financial stability in the city.
The owners of Claridge and the former Atlantic Club have appealed the CCC decision not to force Caesars to lift their deed restrictions. That’s good, despite what seems like a weak legal case, because it gives the commission additional time to consider the balance between encouraging a bigger, more competitive casino market and ensuring that the number of casinos doesn’t outrun the ability of the market to support them.
State government, the casinos and Atlantic City area residents share an interest in ensuring that the gaming companies do well. That produces more revenue for companies and governments, and a stronger regional economy with more jobs.
State regulators are right to consider these mutual interests when managing competition within this closed gaming market.
