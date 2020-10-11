Our view: Absent a carbon tax, nuclear subsidy needed for clean energy goal

The new application will revive the argument over whether PSEG and Exelon are getting enough money to keep investing in the plants and operating them. With fracking expected to ensure a vast supply of cheap natural gas for decades, almost a dozen uncompetitive U.S. nuclear plants have been closed the past several years.

When they close, they’re replaced by generators burning natural gas and coal, which increases U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. For example, when the Oyster Creek nuclear plant in Lacey Township closed in 2018, those replacing its power started emitting another 3.1 million tons of carbon annually.

The United States should have been a leader in nuclear power development, which would have kept its carbon emissions much lower and its price of electricity down. Instead, that leader has been France, which gets 75% of its electricity from nuclear energy and is also the world’s largest net exporter of electricity due to its very low cost of generation. Not only has French nuclear power been safe and improving for nearly half a century, but about 17% of its electricity is from recycled nuclear fuel.

Unfortunately, instead of being scientific about the risk of radiation (real, but very small), the U.S. adopted an extraordinarily large imaginary risk — that any amount of radiation is unsafe.