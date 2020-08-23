Repeated demonstrations in Atlantic City this summer have allowed hundreds to protest police brutality, the death of George Floyd and racial inequities. City police and officials accommodated and even occasionally joined these peaceful, heartfelt expressions of dismay and hope.
Three hundred gathered at the Atlantic City Public Safety Building on May 31 in response to the Floyd killing. Hundreds more marched from City Hall to the police station on June 6.
On the Fourth of July, a demonstration by dozens of people ended with a bit of classic civil disobedience and mild enforcement response. Seven leaders were arrested on a charge of obstructing the Atlantic City Expressway at its entrance to the city, and soon released on summonses.
But after the May 31 protest, some went down Atlantic Avenue damaging property, smashing store windows and stealing merchandise. Others arrived in cars to join the looting.
Black leaders reacted strongly to the violence that distracted from the moving and lawful outpouring of support for racial justice.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, a native of Atlantic City, said he was “extremely disappointed in those individuals and their attack on our city.” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the rioting left him ashamed, embarrassed and hurt.
The response by Atlantic City police under Chief Henry White was calm and firm. During the hours of rioting, they contained and reined in the lawbreakers, arresting 17. Eleven of them were from out of town, some as far as Camden and Hudson County.
White created a department task force to investigate the rioting and looting. It reviewed thousands of hours of public and private video recordings. It released photos of people sought and asked for and received the public’s help with finding witnesses and suspects. Several who saw their own photos turned themselves in (which should be a factor in considering leniency in their cases). Others, however, returned to the crime scene in the days that followed, pulled plywood off stores and stole from them. Fifty-seven stores suffered several million dollars in losses and damages.
Then this month, the task force’s “exhaustive investigation” resulted in charges against 95 people, nearly all from Atlantic County. Counts included burglary, theft, rioting, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and violating an emergency order.
Small continued the leadership he’s shown since becoming acting mayor after the conviction of his corrupt predecessor and then winning election to the office in June. He said, “Atlantic City will never accept or tolerate the kind of lawlessness that occurred. … We are very proud of the businesses in our city, and we will continue to afford them every possible protection from any conduct of this kind.”
Chief White spoke directly to the crucial role of law enforcement in times of racial and political strife. “The Atlantic City Police Department has remained steadfast in our support of those who exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest. However, we will not idly stand by as individuals commit crimes against our city,” he said.
This might seem obvious to most people, but there are cities across America where officials have chosen instead to indulge lawbreakers — unintentionally encouraging further misbehavior.
Everyone in this region should be grateful that Atlantic City officials have provided the opposite example, one that serves everyone’s interests.
