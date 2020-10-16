Former Kmart site in Somers Point slated to become a Target

SOMERS POINT — The site of the former Kmart store near New and Bethel roads is expected to reopen as a Target, according to the city.

Information provided by the city’s Construction and Code Enforcement offices confirmed the Target transformation, although there were few details about when it would occur.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Target spokeswoman would not comment on specifics, saying the chain “is continuously exploring possible locations for new stores."

“I can tell you we are pursuing the opportunity to reach new guests in this area,” Target spokesperson Jill Lew said.

The Target would be part of a strip mall formerly anchored by Kmart. A Big Lots, hair salon and pet store also are part of the retail center.

The site sits on 5 acres of commercially zoned property owned by Somers Point Builders Inc., a Philadelphia firm.

The Kmart closed at the end of 2019, one of four stores in New Jersey to do so under a plan by owners Transform Co.