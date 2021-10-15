Five charged with scamming Atlantic City casinos for $1.1 million

Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.
Bruck said the alleged thefts, which involved the passing of fraudulent checks at the casinos, was part of a “sophisticated financial scheme.” Three men and two women were indicted, although only one has been detained.
The targets were Caesars Hotel and Casino, Borgata Hotel and Casino, and Hard Rock, each which reported $284,000 in thefts, and Ocean Casino Resort and Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino where each casino reported $134,000 in bad checks.
An Atlantic County grand jury issued an 11-count indictment on Wednesday with second-degree conspiracy and various counts of second-degree theft by deception and attempted theft by deception. Charged were:
• Xiuhuan Zhang, 65, of Flushing, N.Y.
• Qingtao Zhang, 53, of Flushing, N.Y.
• Shuai Liu, 30, of College Point, N.Y.
• Peng Cai, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
• Sen Ge, 29, of Flushing, N.Y.
Qingtao Zhang was detained in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Sept. 7 on a warrant obtained in this investigation. The other defendants are being sought on arrest warrants, Bruck said.
Bruck said the two women indicted—Xiuhuan Zhang and Qingtao Zhang—allegedly cashed or attempted to cash the false checks, while the other defendants, all men, helped at certain stages.
According to the attorney general, Xiuhuan Zhang would present a fraudulent TD Bank official check for $150,000, while Qingtao Zhang allegedly presented a fraudulent Bank of America cashier’s check. The women presented the checks and obtain gaming chips, Bruck said.
In two cases, their efforts were rebuffed, once when Hard Rock denied the check, the second time when Golden Nugget offered only a increment of the check's value, Bruck said.
“This case is just one example of the excellent work—in this instance across international borders—performed by the members of the New Jersey State Police and Division of Criminal Justice who are assigned to investigate and prosecute crimes in the casinos,” Bruck said.
Bruck, Division of Criminal Justice Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and NJ State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan credited state and international law enforcement for their cooperation in the investigation.
“The arrest of Qingtao Zhang in the Netherlands illustrates the premier working relationship the New Jersey State Police has around the world and our willingness to ensure distance will never become an obstacle when it comes to justice. This was great work by all involved.” Callahan said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.