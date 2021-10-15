Five charged with scamming Atlantic City casinos for $1.1 million

Bruck said the two women indicted—Xiuhuan Zhang and Qingtao Zhang—allegedly cashed or attempted to cash the false checks, while the other defendants, all men, helped at certain stages.

According to the attorney general, Xiuhuan Zhang would present a fraudulent TD Bank official check for $150,000, while Qingtao Zhang allegedly presented a fraudulent Bank of America cashier’s check. The women presented the checks and obtain gaming chips, Bruck said.

In two cases, their efforts were rebuffed, once when Hard Rock denied the check, the second time when Golden Nugget offered only a increment of the check's value, Bruck said.

“This case is just one example of the excellent work—in this instance across international borders—performed by the members of the New Jersey State Police and Division of Criminal Justice who are assigned to investigate and prosecute crimes in the casinos,” Bruck said.

Bruck, Division of Criminal Justice Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and NJ State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan credited state and international law enforcement for their cooperation in the investigation.