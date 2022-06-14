Fire crews on scene at motel fire in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Fire crews were on scene on Ocean Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, fighting a motel blaze that filled the block with gray smoke.
Firefighters contacted early Tuesday afternoon said they had no comment on the fire yet, and that teams were still fighting the blaze.
Wildwood police asked residents to avoid the area, and that Ocean Avenue between Cresse Avenue and Rio Grande Avenue was closed due to the structure fire. Other reports posted to social media indicate firefighters from other departments also responded.
There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire or if any injuries had been reported.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
