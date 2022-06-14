Fire at Wildwood motel under control as officials report no injuries

WILDWOOD — It took fire crews about 90 minutes to get a blaze under control at the Windward Motel on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said there were no injuries resulting from the fire, which filled the block with gray smoke for hours.
Wildwood police had asked residents to avoid the area, and Ocean Avenue between Cresse Avenue and Rio Grande Avenue was closed for several hours due to the structure fire. Other reports posted to social media indicate firefighters from other departments also responded.
There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire. Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III was on scene and said the fire's cause was under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.