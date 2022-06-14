 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire at Wildwood motel under control as officials report no injuries

061522-pac-nws-wwfire .jpg

Police closed a section of Ocean Avenue in Wildwood on Tuesday as firefighters worked to control a blaze in a motel.

 Provided, Wildwood Police

WILDWOOD — It took fire crews about 90 minutes to get a blaze under control at the Windward Motel on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said there were no injuries resulting from the fire, which filled the block with gray smoke for hours.

Wildwood police had asked residents to avoid the area, and Ocean Avenue between Cresse Avenue and Rio Grande Avenue was closed for several hours due to the structure fire. Other reports posted to social media indicate firefighters from other departments also responded.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire. Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III was on scene and said the fire's cause was under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

