Federal unemployment bonus to end Sept. 4, Murphy will not extend
featured

Federal unemployment bonus to end Sept. 4, Murphy will not extend

Murphy15

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy covers his face with a face mask at the end of the coronavirus briefing in Trenton, N.J. Monday, June 15, 2020.

 Jose F. Moreno

Federal extended unemployment benefits, including the $300 weekly extra benefit, will expire Sept. 4, Gov. Phil Murphy emphasized in his COVID-19 briefing Monday.

"The proper way to extend is through federal action, not a patchwork of state ones," Murphy said. "No state is extending beyond September 4."

It would cost the state at least $314 million per week, or $1 billion a month, to keep providing the federal benefits at the current level Murphy said.

He called the amount cost prohibitive.

Overall he said the Department of Labor has injected  $33.7 billion into the accounts of 1.6 million New Jerseyans since the start of the epidemic in March 2020, Murphy said.

Of that amount, $25 billion was in federal funds.

He also said there are many other COVID-related assistance programs that will continue to help those in need to pay for rent, food, child care, health care and more.

Murphy also reminded people that the state's minimum wage of $12 per hour increases to $13 per hour in January, and will continue to go up $1 a year until it hits $15 per hour, under state law.

The state will "make the most of American Rescue Plan (federal) funds to support the small business community and start ups, which are major creators of jobs," Murphy said.

According to the State Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the federal benefits that are affected are 

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

Extended unemployment beneifts

"Those who meet the requirements for traditional unemployment insurance may receive benefits for up to 26 weeks during a one-year period. The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020, extended unemployment benefits per eligible claim for an additional 13 weeks, through a program called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). The Continued Assistance Act, signed into law on December 27, 2020, extended PEUC another 11 weeks, and the American Rescue Plan Act extended PEUC another 25 weeks. This brings the total number of weeks of regular unemployment benefits to 75 weeks per eligible claim. Regardless of when your claim started and how many weeks of PEUC you claimed, PEUC benefits are currently set to expire September 4, 2021."

--SOURCE: NJ Division of Unemployment Insurance, State Department of Labor and Workforce Development

