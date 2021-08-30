Federal unemployment bonus to end Sept. 4, Murphy will not extend

Federal extended unemployment benefits, including the $300 weekly extra benefit, will expire Sept. 4, Gov. Phil Murphy emphasized in his COVID-19 briefing Monday.

"The proper way to extend is through federal action, not a patchwork of state ones," Murphy said. "No state is extending beyond September 4."

It would cost the state at least $314 million per week, or $1 billion a month, to keep providing the federal benefits at the current level Murphy said.

He called the amount cost prohibitive.

Overall he said the Department of Labor has injected $33.7 billion into the accounts of 1.6 million New Jerseyans since the start of the epidemic in March 2020, Murphy said.

Of that amount, $25 billion was in federal funds.

He also said there are many other COVID-related assistance programs that will continue to help those in need to pay for rent, food, child care, health care and more.

Murphy also reminded people that the state's minimum wage of $12 per hour increases to $13 per hour in January, and will continue to go up $1 a year until it hits $15 per hour, under state law.