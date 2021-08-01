Fatal shooting reported in Atlantic City

“Thanks for letting us know,” she said.

It’s the latest incident in an already deadly summer in the resort.

On June 7, a shooting near Pennsylvania and Magellan avenues left a 19-year-old man dead and two women wounded. Samir Ross of Atlantic City was pronounced dead after being transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

On June 20, a Sunday evening shooting wounded three people and left a fourth dead. Azaiah Grissom, 23, was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, and three other men were hospitalized.

The night before that, on June 19, a 55-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a home on South Carolina Avenue, and a woman was left in critical condition with stab wounds.

On June 14, a woman was stabbed to death in a hotel room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Frankie E. Lane, 59, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Sharon Whaley, identified by authorities as his girlfriend. Lane also faces weapons charges.

There had also been a fatal shooting in the city on May 14.

Councilman Moisse “Mo” Delgado and Councilwoman LaToya Dunston are asking the state to help in what they are calling a “violent crime crisis” in Atlantic City. At a June event, they called for the State Police to intervene, while the same day, Mayor Marty Small called for more police officers and more resources for the department.

