Dead man found in vent at Pomona restaurant after apparent break-in attempt

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male, whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monday morning at Two Brother’s From Italy Restaurant in the Pomona Shopping Center here.

An investigation found the dead man had attempted to gain entry into the restaurant via a rooftop exhaust fan, and become entrapped, police said.

The restaurant posted a notice on its Facebook page Monday saying that it will be closed until Wednesday and was sorry for the inconvenience.

Police did not release cause of death or a detailed description of the dead man.

Police Chief Donna Higbee said the restaurant had been broken into about three weeks ago, and access had been gained through the roof. It was unclear, however, if the vent system had been used in that break in.

Police were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. at 269 W. White Horse Pike.

Identification of the deceased male is pending investigation by both the Galloway Twp. Police Department, as well as the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.