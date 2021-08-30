 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Electric sends workers to help Louisiana power recovery
Hurricane Ida

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club, where he rode out the storm, after Hurricane Ida that knocked out power in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power are sending almost 50 line workers and support crew members to Louisiana on Monday to help with the recovery from Hurricane Ida for an expected two-week deployment, according to an Exelon spokesperson.

Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S., made landfall Sunday and soon knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans and a large swath of the state.

It came ashore on the same date Hurricane Katrina landed, causing massive damage to Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.  Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans. 

There was a pre-deployment briefing in Newark, Del., on Monday morning, and at about noon crews were scheduled to board about two dozen trucks for the two-day drive to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

Crews will be assigned precise work locations once damage assessments are completed by the local utility Entergy, the spokesperson said.

The city's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter that energy company Entergy confirmed that New Orleans has no power, and that the only power in the city was coming from generators. The message included a screen shot that cited “catastrophic transmission damage” for the power failure.

Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power are units of Exelon Corporation, which has about 10 million customers.

Atlantic City Electric provides service to approximately 560,000 customers in southern New Jersey, and Delmarva Power serves about 532,000 electric customers in Delaware and Maryland and about 136,000 natural gas customers in northern Delaware.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

